Who Is America Chavez? & Is Marvel Setting Up “Young Avengers” With Doctor Strange 2?

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ or Doctor Strange 2 just hit theaters today, and the movie packed quite a punch. While Doctor Strange introduced some new Marvel characters to MCU, it raised many questions. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll be covering some of these questions, ranging from who is America Chavez? What are her powers and abilities? But most importantly, is MCU gearing up for Marvel’s Young Avengers?

Played by the 16-year-old Xochitl Gomez, America Chavez is a 14-year-old with superhuman abilities who debuted in the 2011 comic series “Vengeance.” While Chavez is a particularly new Marvel character, the character is an interesting one. Oh, and speaking of interesting Marvel characters, Marvel also introduced Clea Strange in the MCU with Doctor Strange 2.

Who is Marvel’s America Chavez?

Marvel’s teen superhero America Chavez or Miss America (a title used by Madeline Joyce in the past) is from another plane of reality called ‘Utopian parallel.’ There, she was raised by her mothers, Amalia and Elena Chavez, in a world created by magic called ‘Demiurge.’ However, her life was tragic from the start; America Chavez lost her mothers as they sacrificed themselves to save their world from destruction.

Life on Earth was peaceful for America Chavez at first. Having arrived at Earth-616 when she was just 6-years old, she was taken in by the Santana family when they found her in New York City. Meanwhile, defying her adoptive parents’ wishes, America Chavez dreamed of becoming a superhero to honor her mothers. As she got older, she fought crime and even joined the Teen Brigade, ultimately winding up in Marvel’s Young Avengers.

As for America Chavez’s powers, the teen superhero has superhuman strength and can fly at extraordinary speed throughout the universe. America Chavez also can punch star-shaped holes, allowing for multiversal travel.

Young Avengers: America Chavez in Doctor Strange 2

The new Doctor Strange movie presents America as a 14-year-old troubled teenager who has no control over her powers. With the Scarlett Witch behind her back to steal her powers by using Multidimensional creatures, she hops between multiple universes to save herself until she finally meets Doctor Strange of Earth-616.

America’s introduction to the MCU is more like a teenager traveling the cosmos with no idea how she’s doing it. On the other hand, America is a prominent member of Marvel’s Young Avengers. Could it be that Marvel is finally setting up Young Avengers in MCU phase 4? Let’s talk about it.

When you think about it, it all makes sense; Marvel is setting up Young Avengers. Iron Man is dead; Black Widow gave up her life in Avengers: Endgame, Cap is gone, and with Hawkeye, there’s a new archer in town. The stories that Marvel has been setting up make space for new shoes to fill. Perhaps the introduction of America in Doctor Strange 2 is an ice breaker? Or perhaps there’s more to it than meets the eye?

However, towards the movie’s end, we saw America training in Kamar-Taj. That leaves room for introducing new superheroes, with America getting a standalone picture of the future and introducing more Young Avengers to the scene. While there’s no official information on whether Marvel is setting up Young Avengers with America, we’re sure there won’t be any until it’s there. Lastly, do let us know what you think about it and how you like the character of America Chavez.