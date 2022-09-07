Cars On The Road Release Date & Time: Is Free Streaming Possible?

Pixar has given fans some pretty amazing movies over the years. But one of its most iconic series remains the Cars movies. The film series began back in 2006 and has three movies in it as of now. However, the franchise will soon see an addition of a show. We are talking about none other than Cars on the Road.

The project was announced back in 2020 and was expected to release in 2022. The creators have stayed true to their promise as the series’ release date is right around the corner. Before talking about that, let’s shed some light on the plot of the series.

According to the official description, Lightning McQueen and Mater are back on the road. The two best friends are apparently going on a cross-country road trip, and it will be full of adventures. Their destination is reaching Mater’s sister’s wedding. But will they reach there safely amidst facing a lot of obstacles on the way?

When will Cars on the Road release online?

Image credit: Pixar

The new Pixar movie is gearing up for an online release on Disney+ on September 08, 2022. There are many titles releasing on the same date due to the fact that it is Disney+ day.

As for the release time of the series, it will be available at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. You can check all nine episodes of the show by heading over to this page.

Can I watch Cars on the Road for free on Disney+?

Unfortunately, there is no way for you to stream the show for free on Disney+ directly. The reason being the streaming service has discontinued its free trial for new users. However, there are still a bunch of offers you can use to get a free account of Disney+.

Will you watch the Pixar series? Let us know your views in the comments section below. Meanwhile, feel free to check our guide on She-Hulk episode 4 as well.