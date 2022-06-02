Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from her post as the chief operating officer (COO) at Meta. Mark Zuckerberg made a public announcement via a blog post. This marks an end of a 14-year-old tenure for Sheryl at the company. Mark Zuckerberg called this change an “end of an era”.

Being a COO, Sheryl Sandberg was second-in-command after Zuckerberg and made prominent decisions at Meta. She was responsible for making many changes to Facebook and its other apps, such as Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Although the announcement was made yesterday she will officially leave the company by the fall of 2022.

She will continue to serve on Meta’s board of directors, said the Blog post. Mark does not plan to replace Sandberg’s role in the company. However, Meta’s chief growth office Javier Olivan will take over the COO role. Mark stated that Meta’s chief lawyer and HR executive will now report directly to him.

Sheryl Sandberg steps down as COO; says post

Image: Pinterest

After rebranding Facebook as Meta, Mark has certain aspirations for the company and wishes to continue pursuing newer technologies. Mark described how Sheryl has continued to be one of his greatest support since back from 2008; when he was just 23-year-old and knew nothing about running a business.

“Sheryl architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company. She created opportunities for millions of people around the world, and she deserves the credit for so much of what Meta is today,” he wrote in the post.

Sheryl too wrote about her 14-year period working at Meta (formerly Facebook) on her official Facebook page. She talked about how she met Mark at a party and ended up talking to him the whole night. She described that after countless dinners and conversations Mark finally offered her this job.

Find your dream job

It was quite chaotic at first as Facebook was still in its early phase. Things often did not go as she had planned; “I would schedule a meeting with an engineer for nine o’clock only to find that they would not show up. They assumed I meant nine p.m., because who would come to work at nine a.m.?,” She wrote.

Sandberg’s departure had been a long time coming. Her leaving “will be an incredibly non-shocking departure to basically everyone inside the company,” Drew Pusateri, a recently departed member of Meta, said in a tweet previously.

According to reports, Sandberg notified Zuckerberg of her intention to step down over the past weekend. Sheryl plans to focus more on her foundation and philanthropic work. She will continue to serve on Meta’s board of directors.