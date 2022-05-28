The biggest night in European football is back as 13-time winners Real Madrid go up against 6-time champs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Final 2022. Given the pedigree of the two clubs, the encounter is destined to be a belter of a match.

Undoubtedly, Real Madrid would look to run their magic on the big Champions League night. With the in-form Benzema at disposal, they’ll depend on their attack to break through Liverpool’s tenacious defense. On the other hand, the Reds will try their best to get the likes of Mané and Salah, their two best forwards, on the ball for gaining the upper hand in the match.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Final?

After ditching Moscow due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Champions League final will take place in Stade de France, Paris, France. As per local time, it will be at 9:00 PM CET on May 28.

India:

As per Indian timings, Real Madrid vs Liverpool takes place on May 29 at 12:30 AM. When it comes to broadcasting rights, Sony Pictures Sports Network is the owner and will show the match live on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). For those who want to stream the match online, it will be available on the SonyLIV app.

The U. S.:

For those of you in the U.S., Real Madrid vs Liverpool is set to broadcast on CBS. Kickoff times for the Champions League final are 12 PM PT or 3 PM ET on May 28. You can even access CBS on one of the various OTT platforms (named later in the article) to stream the match.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final for free?

India:

Those with Airtel SIMs can watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool for free through XStream which is bundled with prepaid plans starting from Rs 299, postpaid plans starting from Rs 399, and a data pack priced at Rs 148. XStream Fiber connections get the same perk free with broadband plans starting from Rs 499 and more.

Similarly, Jio users can also watch the match on the JioTV app for free. Moreover, JioFiber subscribers can stream the final using the SonyLIV subscription that has prepaid plans starting from Rs 999 and postpaid plans worth Rs 599.

The U. S.:

For watching Real Madrid vs Liverpool at zero cost, you can tune into CBS on any of the following platforms which come with a free trial. Services offering CBS in their free trial include DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV. These websites provide you a week-long trial at zero cost, except DirectTV Stream which has a 5-day free trial instead.

Those are some ways you can watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool in the Champions League final for free online. Tell us which team you will be cheering on in the comments below.