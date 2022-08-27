HBO’s Record-Breaking Series House Of The Dragon Gets Renewed For Season 2

The journey began in 2011 with HBO’s epic series Game Of Thrones and is still going on with flying colors. Moreover, the prequel series House Of The Dragon sets new records in the entertainment industry. While the show itself is full of surprises, its makers are one step ahead of it; and are already aiming for a House of the Dragon Season 2.

How? You ask. Well, the makers have decided to renew its heart-blazing series for the second season. If you’d like to know more about this fantastic news, keep reading below.

House Of The Dragon is all set for the second season

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6CxhzC7SKv — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 26, 2022

HBO’s House Of The Dragon is coming in hot for the platform. So much so that makers are now renewing it for season 2. The news came in as a surprise for the fans. Moreover, the cable network announced it quickly after the show became HBO’s biggest debut ever.

In addition, HBO is now claiming that the number has risen to 20 million after four days of playback. While Martin and co. were already discussing the possibility of a House of the Dragon season 2 at the Comic-Con, the announcement put a stamp on the great news. Furthermore, the number of episodes in the second season is still under wraps.

What to expect from House Of The Dragon Episode 2?

Image Credit: HBO

After an exciting premiere with many twists and turns, we are all excited about the second episode. We all witnessed how King Viserys announced Rhaenyra Targaryen as the new heir to the Iron throne. Moreover, it will also showcase the repercussions of banishing Daemon Targaryen from the court.

With the new episode titled The Rogue King, we can expect the beginning of the civil war with the upcoming episode. It has an ensemble cast that includes Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.

The new episode is all set to arrive on HBO and HBO Max on August 28, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT). Moreover, check out our guide to watch this episode for free online.