“The Offer” Release Date & Time & Where To Watch It Online?

For fans of The Godfather, there’s a new series coming online. In this article, we’ll talk about the release date and time of “The Offer” and where you can watch it online.

While ‘The Offer’ will be a mini-series, it will bring to the screen the story of Albert S. Ruddy, the famous producer of The Godfather. Played by Miles Teller, ‘The Offer’ will show the producer in the process of making The Godfather and the obstacles he faced during the production of the movie. At the same time, Ruddy’s lie about reading the book seems to be the tip of the iceberg of problems waiting for him.

Meanwhile, the show’s cast also looks amazing with some great casting. Moreover, the show will reveal the production dealing with the Italian American mafia about their clichéd portrayal. That being said, let’s first look at The Offer’s release date and time and where to watch it online.

When will ‘The Offer’ be released?

The Offer will be a mini-series, and its first three episodes will be released on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, on Paramount Plus. As for the release time of the first three episodes of ‘The Offer,’ it will come out at 3 A.M. ET. Meanwhile, if you haven’t watched the trailer, we’re just going to put the trailer for The Offer below.

How & Where to watch ‘The Offer’ online?

The limited series about the making of one of the most legendary films, The Godfather and is exclusive to Paramount Plus. Fans looking to watch the series will have to watch it online on Paramount Plus. Meanwhile, we’re aware that Paramount Plus is not available in every part of the world, unlike The Godfather fans. That’s why, keeping that in mind, we suggest you take the help of a VPN service to watch The Offer online on Paramount Plus.

As for which VPN service to use to stream The Offer, might we suggest ExpressVPN for a seamless streaming experience! However, if you wish to evaluate your options, we have a list of the best VPN services you can use for online streaming to help you make a more customized choice.

The Offer: cast

Before wrapping up, we thought we might introduce you to the cast of The Offer, and boy, oh boy, do the cast look amazing, take a look for yourself.

Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy

as Albert S. Ruddy Matthew Goode as Robert Evans

as Robert Evans Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola

as Francis Ford Coppola Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt

as Bettye McCartt Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo

as Mario Puzo Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus

as Barry Lapidus Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn

as Charles Bluhdorn Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo

as Joe Colombo Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando

With all that information, let’s wrap up this article. We hope the above information about streaming The Offer online without regional constraints will surely help you watch the series upon its release.