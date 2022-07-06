“Control Z” Season 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The Mexican drama TV show dates back to 2020. It follows the life of Sofia, who might be socially isolated but is a keen observer. So when a hacker decides to leak sensitive information about her fellow high schoolers, she makes it her mission to uncover the hacker’s identity. In 2022, Control Z season 3 is gearing up for a release.

After the events of season 2, the students are all set to graduate in the last installment of the series. When they are looking forward to their bright future, the hacker is once again active. As usual, the duty to stop the hacker falls on the shoulder of none other than Sofia.

Does this plot intrigue you? If yes, let’s shed some light on the release details of the final season of Control Z in the next section of our streaming guide.

Image credit: Netflix

The final franchise addition is set to release online on July 06, 2022. It will be available online to stream at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Mexican drama is the brainchild of none other than streaming giant Netflix. So evidently, you can watch Control Z season 3 online on Netflix.

Speaking of Netflix, if you do not live in the above-mentioned time zones, you might be confused regarding the show’s release time. To avoid that, check our guide on the Netflix release time schedule.

Can I watch ‘Control Z’ season 3 for free on Netflix?

Over the last two years, most entertainment fans have gotten used to watching their favorite titles from the comfort of their couch. But what makes it even better? Well, one way to do so is to find a way to watch them for free. Unfortunately, with Netflix, you can no longer do so.

Since the streaming service has pulled back its free trial, you must purchase a subscription to watch anything on Netflix. Thankfully, some telecom companies still provide a free account of Netflix with their plans.

Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios. T-Mobile will give a basic and standard subscription for $8.99 and $13.99. Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

This is it from our end. What are your expectations from Control Z’s final season? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.