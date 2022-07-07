What’s Next For The Stranger Things’ Duffer Brothers On Netflix?

Stranger Things Season 4 has concluded. And with its various cliffhangers and unanswered questions keeping theory-driven fans busy for another year and a half, Netflix’s horror hit now has only one season left to go. But that is far from all that co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have in store for Netflix subscribers. The Duffer Brothers have revealed the next batch of projects they’ll be committing to as part of their lucrative deal with the streaming service.

The Duffer Brothers: Upcoming Projects for Netflix

According to Deadline, Netflix revealed on July 6, 2022, that the creators of the hit series, Matt and Ross Duffer, have formed a new production company, “Upside Down Pictures.” As a part of the deal, the company will develop film and television projects, including a Stranger Things spin-off. The announcement comes after the record-breaking success of the series, which is now No. 1 on Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list.

The company also teased a new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, directed by Billy Elliot and Stephen Daldry. The new production company will “aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up,” according to a statement. “Stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.”

Upside Down Pictures has also planned for a live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga Death Note. But that’s not all. Additional projects include a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s epic fantasy novel The Talisman and an original series from the creators of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. All five projects, that are currently in the development stages will be produced via the Duffers’ newly launched Upside Down Pictures banner and will be headed up by Hilary Leavitt.