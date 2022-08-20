Here Are The 36 Movies & TV Shows HBO Max Is Killing

HBO Max’s content removal spree continues this week, with 36 titles being removed from the service, including 20 in-house productions. Other titles include HBO and Cartoon Network originals, as well as a few acquired titles. According to reports, this move was coordinated with the upcoming HBO Max-Discovery+ merger.
For several weeks, the company has been quietly removing titles in preparation for the merger. Earlier this month, during its quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that beginning September 30, HBO Max will begin showing Discovery+ reality shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.
HBO Max removes 36 shows, including 20 originals
According to Variety, the move comes after HBO Max quietly removed several films. Although an exact date and time for these removals have not been announced, it is believed that shelving some of these titles will reduce the company’s residual payments. It could be part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s ongoing cost-cutting efforts, which have recently resulted in the layoff of 17% of HBO’s workforce.
Here is the complete list of titles being removed from the service:
HBO Max Originals
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- About Last Night
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- Close Enough
- Ellen’s Next Great Designer
- Esme & Roy
- The Fungies!
- Generation Hustle
- Generation
- Infinity Train
- Little Ellen
- My Mom, Your Dad
- Odo
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
- Summer Camp Island
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
- The Runaway Bunny
- Theodosia
- Tig n’ Seek
- Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
HBO Originals
- My Dinner with Herve
- Share
Cartoon Network
- Dodo
- Elliott From Earth
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- Mighty Magiswords
- OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
- Uncle Grandpa
- Victor and Valentino
Acquired Titles
- Detention Adventure
- Messy Goes to Okido
- Mia’s Magic Playground
- The Ollie & Moon Show
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- Make It Big, Make It Small
- Squish
Nonetheless, this list contains the most extensive number of eliminations, with more. The titles scheduled for removal may not be the most popular on the service. Still, the strategic shift alerts HBO Max subscribers to an alarming precedent for original and niche content.