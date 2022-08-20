Here Are The 36 Movies & TV Shows HBO Max Is Killing

HBO Max’s content removal spree continues this week, with 36 titles being removed from the service, including 20 in-house productions. Other titles include HBO and Cartoon Network originals, as well as a few acquired titles. According to reports, this move was coordinated with the upcoming HBO Max-Discovery+ merger.

For several weeks, the company has been quietly removing titles in preparation for the merger. Earlier this month, during its quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that beginning September 30, HBO Max will begin showing Discovery+ reality shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.

According to Variety, the move comes after HBO Max quietly removed several films. Although an exact date and time for these removals have not been announced, it is believed that shelving some of these titles will reduce the company’s residual payments. It could be part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s ongoing cost-cutting efforts, which have recently resulted in the layoff of 17% of HBO’s workforce.

Here is the complete list of titles being removed from the service:

HBO Max Originals

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Generation

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO Originals

My Dinner with Herve

Cartoon Network

Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Acquired Titles

Detention Adventure

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

Nonetheless, this list contains the most extensive number of eliminations, with more. The titles scheduled for removal may not be the most popular on the service. Still, the strategic shift alerts HBO Max subscribers to an alarming precedent for original and niche content.