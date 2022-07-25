Tesla To Attend Reconciliation Meeting With Investors About Elon Musk’s Misleading Tweet

Elon Musk bestows social platforms with his thoughts on society, business, and of course Space. His Twitter account supplies a constant slurry of sometimes “questionable” opinions. One of his Twitter posts from four years back has caused a lot of commotion. Back in 2018, Elon tweeted about taking Tesla private and informed the public that he even had funding secured.

As expected, it caused a lot of backlash and a cloud of doubts among the investors. That caused a massive pump in Tesla’s share price. Since then, Elon Musk’s tweets continue to rile up investors and the general public.

Elon Musk: The market evangelist

For the past four months, Elon Musk continued to gain his stronghold on Twitter. What started as an impulsive decision to buy the social media platform’s shares ended up in a nasty fallout. Elon acquired shares, then offered money to buy Twitter, but later asked for some details about the spam accounts. After that, he withdrew his deal because Twitter failed to supply the requested information.

Image: Pexels

The problem is that investors are having a hard time with whatever company Elon is connected with. His tweets caused a sudden surge in Twitter share prices, which Elon ended up benefitting from. Even a judge declared that his tweets have the power to mislead a lot of people. Now, Elon will have to partake in a reconciliation meeting for his misleading tweet back in 2018.

It is a small win for investors who have stood up against the impacts Elon Musk caused on the social market. They blame him for billions of dollars worth of losses that occurred after he tweeted about taking the company private. The tweet caused a lot of fluctuations in the share market.

Elon Musk is quite busy with court hearings this year. All because of his uncontrollable urge to tweet his thoughts which are not always “thought-provoking.” As evident from the Twitter acquisition debacle, he single-handedly destroyed the company’s reputation. In our opinion, Elon Musk’s tweets have the power to impact a lot of lives (negatively sometimes) and he should use the platform as judiciously as possible.