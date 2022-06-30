Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya Season 2 Trailer & Release Window Revealed

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya Season 2 is the next installment of the anime adaptation of the massively popular 1980s manga by Masami Kurumada. The manga and the early 90s anime then led to a shonen franchise that is thriving today and is remembered alongside the likes of Dragon Ball and One Piece.

Although the first season is not that well received, the franchise has enough fanfare that season 2 was not out of the question. And now here we are, with a brand new trailer and the release window for the upcoming season. You can check it yourself in the next section.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya Season 2

The trailer reveals the official title of the anime being Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya- Battle for the Sanctuary. It starts with highly nostalgic clips from the original first anime. After that, we get some brief glimpses of the super exciting Golden Saints Arc.

While Saint Seiya is one of Toei’s prime franchises, Dragon Ball still reigns supreme for that studio, and nothing drives that point home like their newly released film smashing the Japanese Box Office. So if you’re interested (And don’t mind spoilers), check our article on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s final official trailer.

Is ‘Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya’ worth watching?

Image Credit: Toei

The anime covers the same original plot as the 1986 classic, with minor differences. Besides making Shun a girl this time, there are even some new villains. But for the most part, we follow the same arc, with the first season covering the story till the Silver Saints arc.

So season 2 will cover the Golden Saints arc, considered the best of the series. As such, it is a great time to catch up. However, we must mention that the anime is CGI which might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Moreover, unlike the original anime, which can be pretty violent, this one is very PG and is more like a kids show. But if you can overlook all that, this is still one of the best shonen stories ever made.

As announced by Crunchyroll, the anime will be streamed worldwide in July 2022. And since season 1 is on Netflix, it might also show up later down the line.