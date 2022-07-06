Netflix top 10: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Becomes The Most Viewed English Show

Stranger Things Season 4 has become Netflix’s second title to surpass one billion hours of viewing. This achievement follows the July 1 release of the season’s second volume, which consists of two four-hour-long episodes. Season 4 now has 1.15 billion hours viewed since Volume 1 debuted on May 27.

Stranger Things 4 tops the charts with the highest views

The fourth season of Stranger Things becomes the most-watched English-language show on Netflix ever and ranks second overall. The Squid Games still tops Netflix’s most watched TV series with 1.65 billion watch hours.

But technically speaking, Stranger things still has a chance to beat Squid Games. Due to the season’s segmented release, viewing of Volume 2 in the 28 days following July 1 will add to the popularity total, even though viewing of Volume 1 has already been completed.

Season 4 was watched for 301.3 million hours between June 27 and July 3 during which Volume 2 was only available for three days. Following the May 30-June 5 viewing window, Volume 1 brought in 335 million hours viewed becoming the season’s second most successful week.

Unsurprisingly, the season is back at the top of the Netflix Top 10 chart, where it has been almost every week since Volume 1 debuted. The only exception was last week, when The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premiered on June 22 and took first place.

The Umbrella Academy remains at No. 2 this week. Season 3 was watched for 88 million hours from June 27 to July 3.

The rest of the June 27-July 3 chart includes

Man Vs. Bee (25.4 million),

Peaky Blinders Season 6 (18.4 million) and

Snowflake Mountain (15 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of June 27-July 3 below, starting with the English-language series and followed by the non-English-language series.

Will Stranger Things 4 beat Squid Games? Let us know in the comments down below.