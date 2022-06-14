Fans Grip Their Seats As Netflix Announces “Squid Game” Season 2

One of the most thrilling series to have ever premiered on Netflix, Squid Game successfully took the entire world by storm as it kept on breaking the highest ratings of previous shows. But, once again, it is time to cross your feet and prepare for an all-night binge-watch session of the renewed season that Netflix announced earlier.

The director of the show, Hwang Dong-Hyuk in a letter to the adoring fans of the show revealed his personal sentiments regarding the series.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

The show’s first season was centered around the dystopian reality where citizens put their lives at risk to win Painfully Ordinary cash prices. Following the ultimate concept of the ‘last man standing’ or ‘the survival of the fittest, the show fatally eliminated players until only one was left at the ending.

However, it has been predicted that the awaiting fans may have to wait a bit longer before returning to the games, but what can be looked forward to is there will be certain faces who will be returning to the second season as well.

In further conversation with Tudum, the executive producer Kim Ji-Yean elaborates about the upcoming season.

“We are working on the script Eventually and making the form of the story,” “But there’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [Season 2] even better. I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience.”

With the previous season of Squid Game already being the talk of the town, immense pressure does ride on the shoulders of the production and casting team. Yet, this does not in any way dull the enthusiasm fans must be feeling for the return of their favorite thriller series!