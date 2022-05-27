‘Spriggan’ Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

“Spriggan” is something that will definitely ring a bell for many old anime fans. It is a manga by Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa that ran in the nineties with massive success which led to some ADV films and even a game but never an actual anime.

That now will change as this manga is finally getting a well deserved anime adaptation. And not only do we know it’s coming , we even have a trailer and release date to go along with it. You can watch it yourself in the next section.

‘Spriggan’ anime trailer

The trailer is released in both Japanese and English. Moreover, the English one is in dub, which is certainly surprising, but we wouldn’t expect any less from Netflix. The clip gives us a brief idea of the plot and also shows off some visually stunning action scenes. We also have a preview of the anime’s opening theme song “Seeking the Truth feat. YAHZARAH” by Taisei Iwasaki.

Will the ‘Spriggan’ anime be any good?

Image Credit: Netflix

The story takes place in a world where an ancient powerful civilization has left behind power artifacts. These artifacts, known as OOParts, if fall into the wrong hands might lead to unspeakable disaster. So organizations like the ARCAM Corporation employ Spriggans to protect these OOParts from mysterious secret forces.

The manga by Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa is definitely a cult classic. The upcoming anime is being created by studio David Production. For those that don’t know, they are responsible for hit anime like Jojo, Fire Force, Cells at Work, and more. So although we can’t say for sure, all signs point to this being a really good watch.

The anime will be coming out worldwide on June 18, 2022. Moreover, according to the anime’s official website, there will be six episodes, each being about 45 minutes long. And as you may have guessed, it is coming exclusively to Netflix.