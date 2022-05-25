Hunter x Hunter Manga Will Be Returning With Four New Chapters

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular Shounen manga ever created. Authored by Yoshihiro Togashi, the manga has received two anime adaptations, two movies, and many OVAs. However, fans have been waiting for a new chapter for about 4 years now and had almost lost hope of seeing more of this awesome manga.

But seemingly out of nowhere, we now have news that we will be getting 4 new chapters. That might not sound like a lot, but this is more than enough for fans who were desperate for anything. Let’s talk more about this awesome news down below.

4 new chapters of Hunter x Hunter manga announced by Yoshihiro Togashi

The announcement came from a very odd place. We’re, of course, referring to Togashi’s official Twitter account, as you can see above. You might think that this could be a fake since Togashi had no Twitter account until now. However, Yusuke Murata the artist of One Punch Man has confirmed in a tweet this account is definitely authentic.

Is Hunter x Hunter good?

Image Credit: Hunter x Hunter

The manga is the second work of Togashi after his beloved manga Yu Yu Hakusho ended. Starting in 1998, the manga ran fine till around 2006, after which it saw many hiatus due to the author’s health. Furthermore, the current one started in 2018, so it has been 4 years since any new chapters. None of this is to say this brilliant franchise is not worth getting into.

While a Shounen, Togashi’s manga stands far apart or even above the crowd due to its fantastic writing. No other manga in its genre has power level system as robust and interesting as this one. Moreover, the characters and world-building are also a step above the rest. So considering all this, you have to give it a shot if you’re a fan of anime and manga.