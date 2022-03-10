Sony Suspends PlayStation Store & Console Sales In Russia

Sony has decided to stop some of its businesses in Russia due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The company plans to suspend access to the PlayStation Store and all hardware shipments in Russia. This comes after many sanctions have been imposed on the country.

Sony suspends PlayStation store in Russia

The company’s gaming division Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it would be suspending all software and hardware shipments in Russia. This means that Sony has decided to stop all PlayStation console and game shipments to Russia. It also includes suspending the launch of Gran Turismo 7.

The company joins the increasing list of tech companies that have stopped their businesses in Russia. These companies include Microsoft, Apple, Epic Games, and many more. “Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” the company said.

“To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy.” Sony

At this time, no one can tell the fate of all PlayStation owners in Russia. However, it seems the Russian government is also planning on legalizing piracy for all products that are not available in the country following the sanctions. If this plan is implemented, pirating games will become the norm within the country.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on the gaming industry to cut off its business in Russia. He also called on Sony and Microsoft individually to leave the Russian market.