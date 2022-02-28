Apple Pay Shuts Down In Russia After U.S. Sanctions

While the Russia-Ukraine situation is already shaking up the civilized world, U.S. sanctions have led to an Apple Pay shut down for Russian banks. Customers of Russian banks are no longer able to use Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The sanctions have targeted the availability of digital payment services for these banks. As a result, Apple Pay has shut down in Russia and for Russian bank account holders. Business Insider reports that the Central Bank of Russia has also confirmed the shutdown.

Here’s a list of the affected Russian banks that can no longer use Apple Pay and Google and Google Pay.

Novikombank

Otkritie

Promsvyazbank

Sovcombank

VTB Group

The Central Bank has also confirmed that customers of these banks won’t be able to use their cards abroad or in any of the countries that have applied the sanctions. However, bank-issued physical cards and even contactless payment cards will work within Russia. (physical cars of Apple Pay?)(No. Apple doesn’t offer phycial cards in Russia. These are the bank issued cards. Mentioned above for clarification)

Ukraine Wants Apple To Shut App Store In Russia

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

Just before Apple Pay shut down for Russian banks, Ukraine’s Deputy-Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov wrote an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. The letter appeals to Apple to ban all of its services in Russia. He wrote that “modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers, and missiles.”

The letter also says that a shutdown of these services “will motivate youth and active population of Russia” to stop the country’s attack on Ukraine.

While Apple hasn’t responded to the letter yet, several popular organizations and people are boycotting Russia. For starters, German F1 racer Sebastian Vetter boycott the Russian GP after hearing of the attack. UEFA also shifted the Champion’s league venue from St. Petersburg to Paris. Lastly, a German football team removed a Russian company’s logo from its jersey.

Russia is also taking flak from the rest of the world. However, the situation was still escalating at the time of reporting this story.