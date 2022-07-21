The Next-Gen Snapdragon Wearable Chip Will Offer 50% More Battery Life

Qualcomm is revolutionizing Modern smartwatches with its chipsets. However, the battery situation on those smartwatches is mediocre to decent at best. Qualcomm aims to change that with its brand new smartwatch chip, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1.

Qualcomm’s latest processors for wearables are more power efficient and provide improved performance. The company claims that manufacturers can use these latest platforms to scale, differentiate and develop products faster.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 + Gen 1 will improve battery life

The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 are the newest iterations of Qualcomm’s wearable platforms. And will power the next generation of Android smartwatches. Although Qualcomm is going big on performance, power efficiency seems to be the primary goal here.

There might be instances when you get tired of charging your smartwatch every other night. However, Qualcomm is making a more power-efficient chip built specifically for smartwatches, providing a longer battery life.

Although the company has been releasing new smartwatch chips every two years with the same goal, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and W5 Gen 1, it might be its most significant leap yet.

According to Qualcomm, the next generation wearable chipsets from the company are rated to deliver; 50% reduced power consumption, twice the performance, better feature integration, and around 30% smaller size compared to the previous generation W4 chip.

Why is it more efficient?

Image: Qualcomm

Due to their tiny size, these chips can even make their way to smaller smartwatches. However, Qualcomm’s claim of 50% better battery life than previous iterations is the most crucial metric. Smartwatches, powered by Qualcomm’s older Wear 4100+ processor, typically last a day or two, depending on the device.

The new chips are based on the hybrid architecture based on a 4nm-based system-on-chip and a 22nm-based integrated always-on processor. The last generation of Qualcomm’s chip for wearables was built on a 12-nanometer process. For those unaware, processors are made up of transistors, and the size of those transistors is measured in nanometers.

Image: Qualcomm

When there’s a decrease in size, the traveling distance of the electrons inside the chip also decreases. And, you end up with higher processing speeds, less heat, and lower power consumption.

The chips also come with ultra-low power Bluetooth 5.3 architecture, low power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS, and Audio, and low power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernate. The company also revealed its partnership with Oppo and Mobvoi. Both the companies will be among the first to use the new W5+ and W5 CPUs in their smartwatches.

What do you think about the newly launched chipsets? Comment down below.