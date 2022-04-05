OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Leaked Render Reveals Realme V25-Like Design

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite leaks are doing rounds on the internet. Each reveals bits and pieces of information. After bagging BIS and TDRA certifications, the complete design of the device has surfaced online. The design is brought into the spotlight by tipster Yogesh Brar.

The render reveals a Realme V25-like design of the latest OP device. The price, launch date, and availability are still under the wraps. We expect to know more about that in the upcoming days. Let’s look at what the OnePlus Nord CE 2 looks like.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite design leaks

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite



•6.58" FHD+ LCD, 120Hz

•Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

•6/8GB RAM

•128GB Storage

•Rear Cam- 64MP + 2MP mono + 2MP macro

•Front Cam- 16MP

•5,000mAh Battery, 33W Charging

•OxygenOS 11



No Alert slider

Side-mounted FP



(This is how it will look ~) pic.twitter.com/XwvJlXq0mO — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 5, 2022

The render gives us an early glimpse of what to expect from the device. The device has a camera island bump, featuring a triple camera setup and an LED flash, alongside OnePlus branding at the rear. It has a textured finish at the back.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 has thin bezels with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display. It houses a power button on the right side, which doubles up as a fingerprint scanner and a volume rocker on the left. Unfortunately, we don’t see an Alert Slider on the device.

The design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is identical to the recently launched Realme V25.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specifications (tipped)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a 6.58-inch phone whose LCD panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate. At the heart of the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The device is packing 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also packing a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

You still get Android 11-based Oxygen 11 out of the box. There’s no mention of ColorOS on the device, which also ignores the company’s relations with Oppo. A 16MP shooter takes care of selfie needs. The phone’s triple camera setup includes a 64MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors; one is Macro, and another is a mono lens.