Tesla Cybertruck Release Date: Elon Musk Gives Hope, Again

When Tesla’s cybertruck failed its shatterproof test after Musk made bold claims about it being unbreakable, many users thought it might not make it.

However, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, confirmed on Wednesday that the long-awaited cybertruck would be launched around mid-2023.

Cybertruck will be officially launched in 2023

“We are still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year,” Musk stated during Tesla’s second-quarter financial report. He added, “We’re very excited about that product. It might be our best product ever.”

The Cybertruck isn’t a new sight, as several prototypes have been spotted on the public roads since 2019. However, the reports on the fiercely awaited Cybertruck have been limited, and production is constantly delayed.

During a call with analysts, Musk mentioned that the battery-electric truck would follow in the footsteps of Tesla’s learning on boosting efficiency during the manufacturing procedure.

Musk said, “We’ll bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we’re not quite ready to talk about now” before adding, “but that I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future.”

Musk claims that the company has been focusing on designing the Cybertruck platform and preparing it for production. Tesla intends to manufacture the truck in its Gigafactory Austin, valued at around $1.1 billion. The facility also serves as the headquarters of Tesla.

The company opened in April to manufacture the Model Y compact crossover, a top-selling electric vehicle per Experian. Texas is also one of the biggest truck markets, and Tesla’s latest release is expected to sell like hot cake.

Competitors knocking on the door

Musk and Tesla are all set to make Cybertruck work in the market as they are reportedly “eager” to introduce it. Additionally, direct competitors like Rivian and Ford have also introduced their electric pickups, while Ford claims that it is planning to make the 150,000 F-150 Lightning in 2023.

The truck market can get competitive in 2023 as all the automobile giants plan to be a part of the game. Musk said that the delay in the launch of Cybertruck is due to a drop in production. In his words, “Tesla does not have a demand problem; we have a production problem,”