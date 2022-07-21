Dell XPS 13 Plus Gets A Developer Edition Powered By Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu is one of the common choices among both beginners and manufacturers shipping Linux-powered laptops. You may know that Canonical (Ubuntu’s parent company) has partnered with HP, Lenovo, and Dell to bring Linux laptops to the market. The Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is the new addition to Dell’s popular lineup of Linux computers.

The XPS 13 Plus DE is the first laptop to ship with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Long-Term Release), which was released recently. For starters, the original XPS 13 Plus was announced in April this year at CES 2022 and has gathered a lot of attention, thanks to its eerie and futuristic design.

“The XPS 13 is a long-standing flagship range for Ubuntu on laptops. It’s fantastic to see the XPS 13 Plus and Ubuntu 22.04 deliver a first-class hardware and software experience for developers, ten years from the start of Project Sputnik,” said Oliver Smith, Product Manager for Ubuntu Desktop, Canonical.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Specifications

Image: Canonical

Up to 12th Gen Alder Lake Intel Core i5-1280P

Up to 32 Gigs of RAM

512GB to 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD

Up to 3.5K resolution OLED and LCDs

Iris Xe Graphics

The XPS 13 Plus DE will be available starting August 2022 in the U.S., Canada, and “select” countries across Europe.

HP also recently launched a developer-focused laptop called the Dev One in partnership with System76, the makers of Pop!_OS and exciting machines. Judging by the number of releases in the Linux laptops space and the Steam Deck completely changing the Linux gaming space, the future of Linux-powered computers is looking bright.