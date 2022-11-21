Sita Ramam OTT Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The way that the audience consumes content has changed over the last few years. Most fans now do not want to stand in long lines to get tickets. Instead, they just want to sit on their couch comfortably to stream their favorite movies online. A movie with a highly anticipated OTT release date was the Hindi version of the Telugu blockbuster Sita Ramam.

The film was originally released in theaters back in August 2022. But since the title was doing pretty well on the big screen, its online release date was delayed. Well, that’s no longer the case. With that being said, let’s take a look at when the amazing action drama arrived online.

When was Sita Ramam released online?

Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar

After months of agonizing wait, the movie was finally released online on November 18, 2022. Its digital streaming rights were bought by none other than streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar. So it’s evident that you can watch the film exclusively on Hotstar right now. As for its release time, it was added to the library at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Can I watch Sita Ramam for free on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar may be a great streaming platform, but it doesn’t provide a free trial to new users. This means you technically cannot watch anything for free on Hotstar. Be it She-Hulk or Sita Ramam. However, there are still a few telecom plans that offer a free account on Hotstar.

That’s it from our end. We hope you find this guide helpful in your quest to watch the movie for free online. Have you already watched it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.