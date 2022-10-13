She-Hulk Episode 9 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch The Season Finale For Free?

Marvel has done a good job of keeping fans entertained throughout the year. Many fans were worried that after Avengers: Endgame, MCU would fall off. While there is some dip in the popularity of MCU, they have handled it well by releasing numerous TV shows and movies. One of them is She-Hulk, which focuses on the cousin of the big green monster Bruce Banner.

Over the last few weeks, fans have seen Jennifer Walters adjusting to her newfound superhero life. She is now dealing with everything that Bruce warned her about. But the biggest highlight of the TV show has been the arrival of Daredevil in the previous episode. Keeping that in mind, let’s shift our focus to She-Hulk episode 9, a.k.a. the season 1 finale.

Image credit: Disney+

The season 1 finale of the series is all set to release online on October 13, 2022. Similar to the rest of the episodes in the show, the final episode will be releasing exclusively on Disney+. As for its release time, you can expect it to be available to watch online at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch She-Hulk episode 9 for free on Disney+?

If you have been religiously watching the 2022 MCU series, then you must be aware you cannot watch it for free. Since Disney+ doesn’t provide a free trial to new users, there is technically no way for fans to watch the show without spending money. However, there are a few telecom plans which can be used to get a free account of the streaming service.

That’s all from our end regarding She-Hulk episode 9. What are your expectations from the season finale of the series? Feel free to share your views in the comments section below.