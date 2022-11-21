10 Largest Planes In The World Throughout History

There are a multitude of different planes around the world that perform various tasks. In one hundred years, these engineering marvels have upgraded from small propellor-powered aircraft to heavy machines powered by turbofan jet engines. However, which of these hulking heaps of metal is the largest plane in the world?

There are many factors when considering the largest planes in the world, such as length, weight, volume, or wingspan. Huge aircrafts like Antonov An-225 Myria, Airbus A380, and Stratolaunch all have different metrics that can technically make them the largest aircraft in the world.

10 Largest Planes In The World

Antonov An-225 Myria

The Antonov An-225 Myria was the largest military transport aircraft in the world. Unfortunately, the Russian military destroyed the aircraft during the Ukraine-Russia war. The aircraft was also heavier than the double-deck Airbus A380, making it the world’s heaviest aircraft.

Stratolaunch Roc

The Stratolaunch Roc has a wingspan of 385 feet, making it longer than a football field. It is the heaviest and widest prototype air-launch-to-orbit carrier powered by hypersonic rockets. This monster plane has the longest wingspan in the world with six engines and a twin fuselage. The aircraft would carry rockets into the stratosphere and launch them into space.

Airbus A380

The Airbus 380 is one of the largest planes in the world that can carry 850 passengers simultaneously. The aircraft is also known as the European 747 and the A380-800. It is the largest passenger aircraft standing 73 meters long and 24 meters tall, with a takeoff weight of 560 tonnes.

Boeing 747 Dreamlifter

The Boeing 747 Dreamlifter is one of the largest cargo planes in the world. In the 2000s, Boeing took its largest plane and built a custom 65,000 cubic feet cargo hold around it. The aircraft is also capable of carrying payloads of up to 125 tons. In terms of size, the Boeing Dreamlifter has a total length of whopping 72 meters with a span of 65 meters.

Boeing 747-8

The Boeing 747 has become the world’s most common passenger and cargo plane. The latest 747-8 version is three meters longer than the A380. Before the A380, the 747 was the largest passenger plane since its launch in 1968. In terms of size, Boeing 747-8 has a total length of 76.4 m and a wingspan of 68.4 m.

Airbus BelugaXL

The Airbus BelugaXL is a whale-like transport aircraft used to move aircraft components. The aircraft has the largest fuselage volume of 2,209 cubic meters, greater than Dreamlifter at 1,840 cubic meters. Due to its massive cargo volume, it can carry two massive A380 XMB wings. Measuring a massive 56 meters in length, this whale-like airplane has the largest cargo volume in the world.

Antonov An-124 Ruslan

Made by the same manufacturer as the late An-225 Myria, the An-124 Ruslan is the largest military aircraft. These aircrafts are used by the Russian military for airlifting missions with a payload capacity of 165 tons. It was the world’s largest and heaviest cargo aircraft before the An-225.

Super Guppy Turbine

Yes, this ugly-looking aircraft was the largest plane in the world until 2017. Currently, only one Super Guppy remains in service with NASA to transport spacecraft and rocket components. The aircraft was made using the ballooned fuselage taken from a Boeing C-97 Stratofreighter, and the nose gear was taken from a Boeing 707.

Tupolev TU-160R

This supersonic, strategic bomber aircraft is also known as White Swan due to its massive wings. It is based on a previous Tu-160 (NATO code: Blackjack), the last soviet bomber plane. With a 183-foot wingspan and a max takeoff weight of 606,271 pounds, it is still the largest, heaviest supersonic and combat plane ever constructed.

Convair B36 Peacemaker

Built in the 1950s, the Convair B36 Peacemaker, had the longest wingspan of any combat aircraft ever built. Since then, many planes have broken that record, but it is still an engineering marvel of its time. The aircraft was even capable of delivering any of the nuclear weapons within the U.S. arsenal.

So these were the largest planes in the world throughout history.