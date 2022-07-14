‘Sex Education’ Has Lost Another Cast Member Ahead Of Season 4

Sex Education, a coming-of-age British comedy, has been a huge critical and viewership success on Netflix for three seasons. The show focused on the lives of the students, teachers, and parents at Moordale Secondary School as they dealt with personal issues, often involving sexual dilemmas.

The season 3 finale saw Moordale shutting down. And Sex Education season 4, presumably the last season, is expected to pick up from that cliffhanger ending. Meanwhile, the show has lost another cast member. Keep reading to find out.

Sex Education Season 4: Patricia Allison Not Returning

Season 4 features significant changes from the previous season, including the departures of several key cast members. Another confirmed detail for Sex Education season 4 is that the students of Moordale will be relocating to a new school with a mix of new and familiar characters.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Radio Times Tanya Reynolds revealed that she will not reprise her role as Lily Iglehart in season 4. She said:

“I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad. It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

This news comes after the fact that Patricia Allison who played Ola announced her departure from the show earlier this month. Reynolds’ eccentric Lily will be sorely missed in the upcoming version. But it makes sense. Since Sex Education decided to kill the character off rather than extend her storyline into season 4.

In addition, some other characters might be absent as well. Possibly if they decide to attend different schools since the show will now transfer its main students to a new school. Fans should keep an eye out for additional casting updates before Sex Education releases a trailer for season 4.