Ram Setu OTT Release Date: Will It Release On Netflix, Prime Video, Or Zee5?

Akshay Kumar is a machine when it comes to releasing movies. He has proved that over and over again. The veteran Bollywood actor’s most recent project is none other than Ram Setu. In the movie, Akshay dons the role of an atheist archaeologist, but fate makes him give up on his beliefs.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The movie will revolve around Kumar’s character, who needs to find the legendary Ram Setu. If he fails to do so, it will result in evil forces destroying a pillar of Indian heritage. With that being said, let’s take a look at the movie’s release date and OTT streaming details.

Akshay and many big Bollywood actors have resumed releasing their movies on the big screen. Kumar did so with Raksha Bandhan, and he didn’t shy away from doing the same with his new title. As for the movie’s release date, it was released in theaters worldwide on October 25, 2022.

Ram Setu OTT platform

Image credit: Zee Studios

The 2022 action adventure may have started its journey in theaters, but it will surely come to OTT platforms soon as well. Speaking of that, the movie may be a Zee Studios production, but it’s streaming rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video.

When will Ram Setu release on Amazon Prime Video?

The next big action that may pop up in fans’ minds would be when will Ram Setu come to Prime Video. Well, no exact date has been provided as of now. However, the audience can expect it to release on Prime video within 30-45 days of its theatrical release.

In simple terms, you can expect the movie to hit Amazon Prime Video’s library sometime around late November 2022 or December 2022.

This concludes our guide on Akshay Kumar’s new movies. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below. Meanwhile, feel free to check our similar streaming guide on Brahmastra.