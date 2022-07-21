Samsung Reveals Number Of Foldables It Shipped And More About Their Future

A few weeks before the Unpacked event, Samsung revealed that it had shipped “almost 10 million foldable smartphones” globally. Dr. TM Roh, the company’s chief of Mobile Experience (MX) Business, claimed that they had witnessed a 300% increase (from 2020) as he expects the “fast-paced growth” to continue this year and so on.

Around 70% of the foldable customers went for clamshell-like Flip. It is least surprising as the company previously admitted that Flip 3 was a motivation for users to make a switch over the flagships.

The 10 million unit figure is more extensive than IDC’s previous claims. In February, the report by International Data Corporation stated that it “witnessed worldwide shipments of foldable phones, including both flip and fold form factors, reach a total of 7.1 million units in 2021.”

Whichever figure is correct, Samsung’s MAX division recorded an increase in revenue last year primarily due to the sale of foldable smartphones and the latest Galaxy S devices.

Besides the update on the device, Roh confirmed that Samsung is also introducing the next Flip and fold model during the upcoming Unpacked event of the company. He claims that the company has made plenty of advancements to improve the users’ experience in the next generation of devices.

He says, “I am excited to see people discover new ways to do more of the things they love with the new foldable… At our upcoming Unpacked on August 10th, you’ll see that the impact of our innovation is not only about what technology can do.

It’s about what you can do. We’ve again taken our inspiration from the most important source — Galaxy users — to push the limits of what’s possible. I can’t wait to show you the potential of our new Samsung Galaxy foldable as the ultimate tool for productivity and self-expression.”

The event starts on August 10th at 9 AM ET.

New trends unfolding

Our smartphones are the center of demand during our lives as the “lines between physical and digital world have blurred,” as Roh calls it. Thus, users require a flexible device that keeps up with the daily requirements and provides a “bigger screen with better portability.”

Dr.TM Roh states, “The Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip deliver on that mandate. Last year, 70% of Galaxy foldable users turned to the Flip to help them see the world from a different point of view. Flip users love owning a device built for self-expression, whether choosing bold color options for their device or taking pictures in a new way with Flex mode”.

He also added, “It’s a different experience with the Fold. Nearly one out of three Galaxy foldable users last year opted for this ultimate productivity device, which has empowered them to do more through hyper-connected, individual computing. Fold users love the multitasking capability of a screen that doubles in size, so they can be more efficient and get things done faster.”