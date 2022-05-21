Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Launched: The SD Upgrade You Wanted

Finally, the much-awaited Qualcomm flagship chipset has been unveiled. The latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is said to have a 10% bump in the CPU performance and 30% better power efficiency as compared to its predecessor.

The previous flagship offering by Qualcomm (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1), was facing heating issues, and the reason is said to be Samsung’s less superior chip yielding process.

This led Qualcomm to move the foundries from Samsung to TSMC, which is now producing these next-gen chips. Though the chipset is still manufactured using the “4nm” process, it has been said to have a significant improvement in terms of performance.

Cores Configuration:

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1’s Cortex-X2 cores can now reach up to 3.2GHz compared to the 3.0GHz of its predecessor.

The frequencies of the other two cores have also been improved: The gold core can now boosts up to 2.7GHz and the silver core at 2.0GHz, which is up from 2.5GHz and 1.8GHz, respectively.



Image Credit – Qualcomm

These improved frequencies are the reason why Qualcomm is claiming a 10% higher CPU frequency while reducing the power usage by 30%.

Hardware Support:

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 supports the same hardware as the last gen, as it’s just a minor upgrade. It supports LPDDR5 RAM up to 16GB, along with UFS 3.1 storage. This new chipset can handle up to a 200MP camera sensor, thanks to a triple 18-bit Spectra ISP.

It can also capture 8K video at 30fps and 4k at 120fps with additional processing tricks such as multi-framing noise interpolation and DoL HDR that will drastically improve the video quality.

Image Credit – Qualcomm

As for the connectivity, it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem that supports speeds up to 10Gbps. It will also get the Wi-Fi 6/6E along with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity that is said to provide better audio quality and can support aptX Lossless audio.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Availablity:

The company is saying the first batch of smartphones featuring Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be available in Q3 2022, meaning we can see a device as early as July.

Here is the list of some OEMs that will be utilizing this chipset in their upcoming smartphone: Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, Vivo ZTE, etc.

Asus Teases ROG Phone 6 Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1:

Asus has been officially confirmed through their Instagram post they will be launching the ROG Phone 6 series with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the famous Youtuber “Dave2D” has also made a video, if you want to know more about the device we would recommend you to watch the video.