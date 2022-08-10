Samsung Just Updated An Android Phone From 2015: Galaxy J7

If you think Android updates lag far behind iOS updates, it’s time to think again. Samsung has just released a software update for its aged dino, the Galaxy J7. Spotted by XDA, you can download and install the latest firmware for the device if you somehow manage to keep owning the device.

There was a time when Google, with its Nexus and Pixel series was at the top of the Android updates game. Samsung was struggling back then, but things changed drastically after the arrival of One UI. Now, the Korean smartphone giant offers up to 5 years of security updates for selected devices.

Speaking of the Galaxy J7 update, all the changes included in the update are yet to be known. However, it primarily focuses on GPSstability improvement for the following Galaxy J7 variants:

While getting new features is totally out of the picture, an important thing to note is that the updates still carry security patches dating back to 2018 (SM-J700F) and 2017 (SM-J700H).

Moreover, the version running on the devices is Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which hasn’t been updated.

Nonetheless, it’s a moment of rejoicing for all Android fans and J7 users who are seeing their 7-year-old devices updated in 2022.