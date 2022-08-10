Raksha Bandhan OTT Release Date: Will It Release On Netflix, Zee5, Or Amazon Prime Video?

Siblings have a special bond, whether they admit it or not. The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in honor of that special bond. Renowned Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up to celebrate with his new movie named after the festival.

In recent years, Akki has seemingly deviated from what he does best. After becoming a household name in India, he made his name doing either comedy or heartwarming movies. But as we mentioned earlier, he deviated from it in the last few years.

It was great to see Akshay Kumar once again return to the genre. The decision has received a positive response from fans as they are excited about the film’s release. On that note, let’s discuss its release date in the next section of our streaming guide.

The new Akshay Kumar movie will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. It means that Raksha Bandhan is releasing in your nearest theaters on August 11, 2022.

Will Raksha Bandhan be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Zee Studios

Although Netflix is one of the biggest OTT platforms in the world, it still failed to bag the digital rights to the movie. But if you are in search of watching something on Netflix, then feel free to check our guide on Locke & Key season 3 right here.

Will Raksha Bandhan be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video was once the undisputed king of Indian content in the market. But in recent times, the streaming service seems to be falling behind. It’s evident from the fact that the new Akshay Kumar will not come to Prime Video.

Will Raksha Bandhan be released on Zee5?

Zee Studios have produced the movie so it will be released online on Zee5. But the release date for it is yet to be confirmed. As per the chatter on the internet, it should be available on Zee5 around November, which roughly translates to a 60-day theatrical run.

This concludes our guide on the Raksha Bandhan movie. What are your expectations from it? Are you planning to watch it in theaters? Let us know your views in the comments section below.