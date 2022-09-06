Elon Musk Slams The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Saying “Tolkien Is Turning In His Grave”

While most Middle-earth fans are ecstatic about the return to Tolkien’s world, Elon Musk has decided to dish out his reason for not liking The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power premiere was a huge success for Amazon Prime Video, rocketing to the top of the streaming charts.

The two-episode premiere had previously worked well for Disney Plus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, proving effective for Middle-earth. With so much of the critical discussion focusing on essential things, such as the writing, cinematography, acting, and set design, Elon Musk shared a big dumb complaint.

Elon Musk review bombs The Rings Of Power

Tweeting first to his 104 million followers that J.R.R. Tolkein would be “turning in his grave.” He then shared his opinion that all of the men in the show had been portrayed as “cowards, jerks, or both” in the first two episodes, with only Galadriel being a likable character.

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

The wording of the two tweets in the thread implies that he disagrees and that the men not being “brave” or “smart” means Tolkien is turning in his grave. In reality, it appears that the only people who would object to this are those who review-bomb the series for being too “woke.”

Worthy of note, Musk has a long-standing feud and rivalry with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, a rivalry that has grown more heated as Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin compete head-to-head. Because of the animosity between the world’s two richest people, Tesla CEO Elon Musk frequently trolls or shit posts about Bezos and his companies.

Amazon paid $250 million for the rights, and the first season alone cost $465 million. With the group committing to five seasons, the final sum should far exceed one billion dollars. Meanwhile, Rings of Power has been a huge success for Amazon thus far, garnering 25 million viewers for the first two episodes, Prime Video’s highest premiere ever. Critics have also reacted favorably, with the show receiving 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 71 percent on Metacritic.

Audience ratings, on the other hand, have been low, leading to allegations of review bombing. The series, which will air until October 14, is critical for Amazon, which wants to compete in the ultra-competitive streaming landscape dominated by Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

With that being said, what are your thoughts on the first two episodes of the series? Let us know in the comments down below.