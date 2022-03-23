“RRR” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Disney+ Hostar, Or Amazon Prime Video?

‘Rise Roar Revolt,’ commonly known as “RRR,” is expected to shatter many records once it releases. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie has been delayed several times. Most recently, it was expected to be released back in January 2022. But once again, it was postponed for the reasons above.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Now, it seems like the wait will finally be over for fans. It was confirmed that ‘RRR’ is all set to be released on March 25, 2022. However, not everyone wants to watch the film in theaters.

If you are wondering how to watch the movie online, you have come to the right place. In the next section of the article, we will discuss if it is even possible to watch RRR online. So without any further delays, let’s begin.

Will ‘RRR’ release on Disney+ Hotstar?

Image credit: DVV Entertainment

No, the new Ram Charan movie will not be coming to Hotstar. However, you can watch “Bheemla Nayak” on the OTT service, releasing at midnight on March 24, 2022.

Will ‘RRR’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video is an industry leader when it comes to releasing regional films. However, in the case of ‘Rise Roar Revolt,’ you cannot watch it on Prime Video.

Will ‘RRR’ be released on Netflix?

Netflix is one of the most reliable platforms for watching OTT titles. The streaming giant has once again proved it by bagging the rights to ‘RRR.,’ But the catch is, it is not expected to arrive on Netflix before 90 days of theatrical run.

That remains the case at the end of the day, but nothing is set in stone. If there is any development in this department in the future, you can rely on us to deliver the news to you.

Feel free to share your honest thoughts about Ram Charan and Junior NTR’s new movie in the comments section.