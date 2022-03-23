“Bheemla Nayak” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Superstars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s “Bheemla Nayak” grasped the audience’s attention last month. The reason for it was that the movie was released in theaters on February 25, 2022. After a successful theatrical run, the film is also gearing up for an online release.

The movie was expected to be released online on March 25, 2022. However, due to a potential clash with RRR, the creators decided to move its release. The updated release date for Kalyan’s film is March 24, 2022.

Moreover, the highly-rated Telugu movie will debut online at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). With that being said, let’s shift our focus to where to watch Bheemla Nayak online.

Where to watch ‘Bheemla Nayak’ online?

Image credit: Sithara Entertainments

The action-packed regional movie is gearing up for an OTT release via Disney+ Hotstar and Aha Video. While the film will be available on Hotstar on the date mentioned above, it can be watched on Aha Video with a day’s delay.

Regardless, until the film is released online, we have a great suggestion to keep you busy. Try watching another excellent regional film titled “James.” If you love regional movies, this flick will keep you on the edge of your seats.

What is ‘Bheemla Nayak’ about?

Like most regional titles, the 2022 Telugu film is full of action-packed scenes. On top of that, the movie also offers a pinch of thrill in its story. Speaking of the story, here is what the official synopsis of the film says:

“Things change when the egos of an upright police officer and a retired army havildar clash.”

This is it from our end. Have you already watched the movie in theaters? Or were you waiting for it to come to OTT platforms? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.