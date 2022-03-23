“Bridgerton” Season 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Bridgerton season 2 has the eyes of the entire entertainment world on it. After all, the first season of the series was a huge success. Fans will be hoping for more of the same from the second season of the series. On that note, we are sure you must be wondering about the release details of the series? Let’s get right into it.

The new addition to the popular show will arrive online on March 25, 2022. Considering it is a Friday, you can binge-watch the show in the evening without any disturbances. As for its release time, it will be added at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Next, we have the most important part of our streaming guide. Yes, we will discuss where to watch Bridgerton season 2 online. Without any more delays, let’s begin.

Where to watch ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 online?

Bridgerton season 1 broke all records for streaming giant Netflix. As of September 2021, it amassed views from over 82 million active accounts and broke all watching records for the streaming service. With that said, it makes no sense that season 2 of the series will stream on a different platform.

To watch Bridgerton season 2 on Netflix, all you have to do is head over to this page. You can also find the previous episodes of the series on the same page. So until the new season arrives, you can rewatch the inaugural season.

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 plot: What to expect from it?

The historic romantic drama made fans glue to their seats back in winter 2020. Now, almost two years of its returning online. As far as its plot is considered, here is what the official synopsis of the series says:

“What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire? There is potential for a considerable scandal, indeed.”

Are you planning to watch Bridgerton season 2 this week? Let us know your views in the comments section below.