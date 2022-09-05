Rick And Morty Season 6 Gets An Updated Opening Sequence

Since its debut in 2013, the adult cartoon series has attracted a cult audience and inspired several spin-offs, the first of which, The Vindicators 2, was released this year. Season 6 of Rick and Morty debuted on Adult Swim on September 5, with the showrunners saying this season would have more continuity and canon.

Rick and Morty Season 6 is being teased by the global alien worm attack known as Wormageddon, in which the Smith family joins forces with former allies like Mr. Nimbus and Squanchy. Rick and Morty Season 6 has gained even more interest because of a real-world treasure hunt in which online collaboration is required to locate Wormageddon figurines worldwide. Although it’s unclear whether Wormageddon will play a significant part in season 6, it hints at a larger power that could theoretically teleport the worms, the Smith family, and allies.

On the Adult Swim YouTube channel, The Rick and Morty Season 6 opening offer fresh adventures as the Smith family faces the cosmos in the wake of a devastating season 5 finale A big, vicious flying squirrel, a spoof of Sherlock Holmes, a butter-based Morty, and a parade balloon of Rick notably carried by Beth the clone are among the new clips in the opener.

The new introduction teases the Smith family having to work together in the wake of the destruction of the Citadel of Ricks and the Central Finite Curve, even if there is no mention of Evil Morty or Wormageddon.

Season 6 appears to be more planned out and has a greater promotion. Because, according to the Rick and Morty showrunners, a new season will be released every year going ahead. Five straight seasons of Rick and Morty are a difficult objective but an exciting potential for the series’ fans, as the show is likely to have at least five more seasons due to its 70-episode renewal order. The next two seasons of Rick and Morty are currently in development. So the showrunners are off to a solid start with their goal of releasing a season per year.

When and Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6?

You can now ask about S7#RickandMorty S6 premieres tonight pic.twitter.com/uxMJ7rlaRM — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 4, 2022

Season 6 of Rick and Morty will premiere on Adult Swim every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET. To watch Rick and Morty, viewers must have access to the Cartoon Network channel, as Adult Swim is an adult-oriented programming block that airs various animated series from 8:00 p.m. ET to 6 a.m. ET.

Season 6 will consist of ten episodes, which will be available to stream on Adult Swim’s website. As of now, no date has been set for when the new season will be available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu. Likely, it will not be available until a few months after the season concludes.

If you need to catch up before the debut, seasons 1-5 are available on Hulu. Hulu offers an ad-supported monthly membership for $6.99, or a yearly subscription for $69.99. A premium, ad-free subscription costs $12.99 per month or $83.88 annually.