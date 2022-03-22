Microsoft Source Code Might Have Been Leaked By A Hacker Group

A hacker group known as Lapsus$ claims to have breached Microsoft. The infamous group has previously stolen and leaked data from Nvidia, Ubisoft, and Samsung. The hacker group seems to have access to Microsoft source code for Bing, Bing Maps, Cortana, etc.

The Lapsus$ hacker group posted a screenshot on its Telegram channel, claiming it was source code repositories from Microsoft. Since then, the screenshot has been deleted by an administrator who said, “Deleted for now will repost later.”

The group has a history of asking for ransom and holding sensitive information. They also seem to be recruiting employees/insiders at major tech companies. The list of companies also included Apple, IBM, and Microsoft.

“TO NOTE: WE ARE NOT LOOKING FOR DATA, WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE EMPLOYEE TO PROVIDE US A VPN OR CITRIX TO THE NETWORK, or some anydesk,” Lapsus$ group on Telegram

Microsoft source code leaked

They have also uploaded a 483 KB file that seemingly includes source code for Microsoft’s Bing search engine, Bing Maps service, and Cortana virtual assistant. According to the Lapsus$ group, the file contains 90% of the Bing Maps data and 45% of the Bing and Cortana data.

Microsoft has also told Motherboard, “We are aware of the claims and are investigating.”

Lapsus$ is a relatively new hacker group and seems to take a different approach from its predecessors. The group uses Telegram to have a public voice on social media platforms.

They seem to be motivated by money but have also made other demands. In the case of Nvidia, they demanded the company open-source its GPU drivers and remove a limitation on its 30-series cards around mining Ethereum.

Microsoft’s source code is also at great risk, but the group hasn’t made any ransom demands.