Red Magic 7S With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 To Launch On July 11

The Red magic series from Nubia is a lineup of high-performing gaming Smartphones. The company makes gaming-centric phones with bright and bold aesthetics. Nubia is going to announce its latest Red Magic 7S on July 11 with Snapdragon 8+ gen 1 and an under-screen camera.

Firstly, According to IT House both the models of the device, (model NX709S) and (model NX679S) have passed the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s network access audit and 3C certification.

The report also said that the official Red Devils 7S series and new game equipment reveal conference will be held at 15:00 on July 11, known as a “full-level devil, stable frame to win.”

Red Magic 7S specifications

Image: IT Home

Nubia Technology is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. However, The company has announced a slew of gaming Smartphones over the years with design choices that are completely out of the box. According to IT Home, The Red Magic 7S is the company’s first gaming smartphone with an under-display camera.

Red Magic 7S Pro

The Red Magic 7S Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip. It has a giant 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400. The dimensions of the device are 166.27×77.1×9.98mm and weigh 235 grams.

Since it has a massive 5000mAh battery, you can expect longer battery life even while gaming. It also has support for 165W of wired fast charging. It has a 64MP main camera and an in-display front camera.

Red Magic 7S

The dimensions of the Red Magic 7S are 170.57×78.33×9.5mm, and it weighs around 215 grams. The phone will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip. It will come with a giant 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2400.

Although It will have a slightly smaller 4500mAh battery, it will support 165W fast charging. The camera on the device is a 64MP main shooter with not much information about other lenses.

Lastly, Both the devices come in multiple color variants: red, blue, black, and green, and go up to 18GB memory + 512GB/1TB storage. What do you think about the upcoming gaming smartphone? Comment down below.