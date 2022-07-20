‘Insidious 5’ Finally Gets A Release Date

Sony has officially revealed the Insidious 5 release date after a five-year absence from the big screen. The horror franchise began in 2011 with the eponymous hit from Saw duo James Wan and Leigh Whannell. With the former directing the first two installments and the latter writing and directing the third.

Despite mixed reviews for all four films, the Insidious franchise has been a fan favorite since its launch in 2011. After a few years of silence, it was revealed that Insidious 5 was in the works at the studios. And with Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins reprising their roles, fans are getting excited about the horror sequel.

Not much is still known about Insidious 5’s plot. But we do know the film takes place 10 years after the original, with Dalton now in College.

Insidious: The Last Key (4) official trailer

Sony has announced a slew of release date changes and additions to its calendar ahead of this week’s San Diego Comic-Con. One such addition includes Insidious 5, which is set for a July 7, 2023 release date.

This announcement comes just a few months after Patrick Wilson confirmed that production on the horror sequel would begin this spring. Having said that, with the film set to hit theatres nearly a year from now, some will undoubtedly wonder if the delay was due to COVID-19-related issues and Wilson’s schedule working on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

It will be interesting to see if Sony sticks to the July release date for Insidious 5. Given that it will place the film directly between The Flash, Indiana Jones 5, and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. All of which are major tentpole projects with high expectations from audiences.

While fans wait for more information on the new film, they can watch the first two Insidious films on Netflix right now.