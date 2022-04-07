Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

Realme GT2 Pro And Realme 9 Launched: All You Need To Know

Realme flagships make it to India.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Realme GT 2 Pro Smartphone
Image: Realme India

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched a slew of new products here today. The event was focused on the flagship Realme GT2 Pro, but besides that, it also launched the Realme 9 4G smartphone, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme FHD TV Stick.

Realme GT2 Pro Specifications

SpecificationRealme GT 2 Pro
Display6.7-inch Super AMOLED Display
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CamerasDual rear 50MP+50MP+2MP cameras
RAM + Storage8+128 GB, 12+256 GB
OSAndroid 12 based Realme UI 3
Battery5000mAh
SecurityIn-Display fingerprint reader
Weight189g

Realme launched its flagship smartphone, Realme GT2 Pro, earlier this year in the global market. After a couple of months, the company finally decided to launch the GT2 Pro smartphone in the Indian market.

First, the GT2 Pro boasts a premium design that Realme calls Paper Tech Master Design. For it, the company has collaborated with SABIC, and it is the first smartphone with a rear panel made of biopolymer. It has also received a TCO 9.0 sustainability certification.

Realme GT 2 Pro Design
Credit: Realme India

Coming to display, the Realme GT2 Pro has a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display with 1400 nits peak brightness. It is an LTPO 2.0 Display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. It also has a 5,00,000:1 high contrast ratio and 1000Hz touch sampling rate. Realme has received an A+ rating from Display Mate and the HDR 10+ certification for the display.

Realme GT 2 Pro Display
Credit: Realme India

On the optics front, GT2 Pro has a triple-camera setup. The primary sensor is a 50MP SONY IMX766 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The secondary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 150-degree field of view. Realme says it is the world’s first phone camera with a 150º field of view. The third sensor in the setup is a 2MP macro camera. Lastly the GT 2 Pro features a 32MP shooter with an f.24 aperture on the front.

Powering the Realme GT2 Pro is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is the most powerful chip in the Qualcomm lineup, built on a 4nm process. Realme has also added a 9-layer cooling system called Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling Max.

Realme GT 2 Pro Processor
Credit: Realme India

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced. As per the claims, it will charge 0 to 100% in only 33 minutes. Realme will bundle an adapter in the box, unlike many premium smartphones skipping the adapter.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme GT is launched in two storage variants: 8+128GB and 12+256GB. The 8+128GB variant is priced at 49,999 INR whereas the 12+256GB variant has a price tag of 57,999 INR.

There is a launch offer giving you a discount of 5000 rupees on using HDFC or SBI Credit cards. Talking about the available colors Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black colors. It will be available starting on 14 April on Realme’s Official Website and on Flipkart.

Realme 9 4G Specifications

SpecificationRealme 9 4G
Display6.4-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 680
CamerasTriple 108MP+8MP+2MP cameras
RAM + Storage6+128GB, 8+128GB
OSRealme UI 3
Battery5000mAh
SecurityIn-Display fingerprint reader
Weight178g

Other than launching the flagship Realme GT2 Pro smartphone, Realme has launched Realme 9 4G. It is the newest addition to its affordable phones lineup. The biggest highlight of Realme 9 4G is 108MP primary camera and Super AMOLED Display.

Realme 9 4G
Credit: Realme India

The Realme 9 4G fits a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, powering the Realme 9 4G is a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

In the camera department, Realme 9 has a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is a 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor. The remaining two sensors are an 8MP ultra-wide with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP sensor on the front for taking selfies and doing video calls.

Giving all the required juice is a 5000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The Realme 9 4G has an In-display fingerprint sensor with a heart rate monitor attached to it.

Pricing and Availability

The 6+128GB is priced at 17,999 and the 8+128GB will cost you 18,999 rupees. There will be a launch offer of an INR 2000 discount on using HDFC credit cards. The smartphone will be available in Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black colors. You can buy Realme 9 4G starting 12 April on Realme’s Official Website and Flipkart.

So, this is all about the newly launched Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme 9 4G. What do you guys think about these two new smartphones from Realme? Do let us know in the comments.

Ratnesh Kumar

Ratnesh Kumar

Ratnesh is into writing the latest tech news, comparisons, how-to, and buying guides. He spends most of his time reading, writing, and watching about tech. In his free time, he loves playing and watching Cricket.

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021