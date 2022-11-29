How To Play Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild On PC?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most beloved Nintendo Switch games since its release. However, the game is locked at 30 FPS and 720p resolution. Fortunately, there is a way to play the game at 60 FPS, 4K resolution, and more customizable mods. So here’s how users can play Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on PC using the Yuzu or Ryujinx emulator.

Based on your hardware, these emulators can run the game better than the Nintendo Switch. They can also raise the resolution natively and add mods that can remove the frame cap. In a game like Legend of Zelda: BOTW, many gameplay mods can also completely change how the game is played. For, eg, Unlimited stamina, arrows, durability, etc.

Many players would definitely want to replay the game before the release of its long-awaited sequel, which is set to arrive on May 12, 2023. However, using these emulators can be a bit difficult. So follow the steps below to play Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild on PC.

Things Needed

Make sure to have the following files and software installed on your PC to play Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild via the Yuzu Ryujinx emulator.

High to mid-spec gaming PC

Yuzu or Ryujinx emulator

Latest Nintendo Switch prod keys

Latest Nintendo Switch latest firmware file (for Ryujinx)

Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild in XCI or NSP file format

Controller (Optional)

These files can be legally ported to a PC through a modded Nintendo Switch. Users can easily use the XCI or NSP file for Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild to run the game on the Ryujinx or Yuzu emulator. Although these XCI, NSP, prod keys, and firmware files can be downloaded from specific sites, we do not recommend them as it comes under piracy.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.

Play Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild On The Yuzu Emulator

The Yuzu emulator is much easier to install as compared to the Ryujinx emulator. However, it doesn’t have some of the modding features featured in Ryujinx.

1. Download and install the latest version of the Yuzu emulator.

2. Open Yuzu and select Files > Open Yuzu Folder > keys.

3. Paste the prod.keys and title.keys files in the keys folder.

4. Open Yuzu and select Add New Game Directory.

5. Locate and select the Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild XCI or NSP file to play the game on PC via the Yuzu emulator.

Play Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild On The Ryujinx Emulator

Ryujinx emulator installation has one extra step, as it requires a Nintendo Switch firmware installation. So just follow the steps given below to install the firmware and the game.

1. Download and install the latest version of the Ryujinx emulator.

2. Open Ryujinx and select Files > Open Ryujinx Folder > system.

3. Paste the prod.keys and title.keys files in the systems folder.

4. Go to Tools> Install Firmware > Install a firmware from XCI or ZIP.

5. Select the Nintendo Switch firmware file you downloaded.

6. Click yes to install the Nintendo Switch firmware file.

7. Go to File > Load Application from File.

8. Locate and select Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild XCI or NSP file to play the game on PC via the Ryujinx emulator.

Note: To play Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild at 60 FPS, players will need the 60FPS mod and disable VSync. For the Yuzu emulator, you can download custom mods for specific games directly on their website. For Ryujinx, users will need to download a universal 60 FPS mod and paste it into the Ryujinx Mod directory of the game.

