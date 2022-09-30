Android Apps For Windows Are Available In These Countries: Here’s How To Get Them

Running Android apps on Windows has been a daunting chore until now. You have to use emulators like BlueStacks which work to some extent. However, Microsoft saw this issue and released support for running Android apps on Windows 11 via WSA (Windows subsystem for Android).

WSA has been in preview beta for quite some time now. Until now, it was only available to Windows 11 users in the U.S. and Japan. But Microsoft has now released WSA for 21 countries ( including the previous ones). Earlier, your only resort to using WSA was by switching your default region in system settings.

Experience Android Apps on Windows using WSA

WSA enables you to run apps natively on a Windows 11 machine without using any emulators. The app experience isn’t stellar as you would experience on an Android machine but it will improve over time. Microsoft does lay down a decent set of minimum hardware requirements to run WSA.

According to Microsoft, you will need an SDD and an Intel Core i3 8th Gen (minimum) or above or an AMD Ryzen 3000 (minimum) or above processor to run WSA. In addition, a minimum of 8 GB RAM (16 GB if you can spare it) and x64 or ARM64 processor architecture. WSA uses virtualization technology to run Android apps on Windows, so you need a CPU that supports VT-x/AMD-V.

Image: WordPress

WindowsReport obtained the list of countries where Microsoft is expanding access for WSA. It includes – Andorra, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, the UK, and many more countries. If your country isn’t on the list, you can change the region to any of the WSA-supported countries and then download the Amazon Appstore.

Remember that the app library isn’t as vast as something you see on the Play Store. It is just the beginning of WSA and Amazon Appstore has a limited selection of apps that you can run and use on Windows 11. You will also have to update your system to the latest version in order to receive support for WSA if you didn’t have it before.