Man Who Received Pig Heart Transplant Died Of Pig Virus Infection

The 57-year-old David Bennet received a pig heart transplant this year in January. A team of doctors did the surgery led by Bartley Griffith at the University of Maryland medical center. The pig’s heart underwent ten gene modifications to make it compatible for a transplant.

However, the receiver, David Bennet, died two months after his surgery. At that time, no exact cause was given for his death. Now, the transplant surgeon Bartley Griffith has said that the reason for the death could be a pig virus.

Pig Virus Infection

Griffith described the reasons in a webinar hosted by the American Society of Transplantation on 20 April. As per Griffith, the pig heart was infected with a porcine virus called porcine cytomegalovirus. Griffith further said if it was an infection we could prevent in the future.

Although the first attempt at a pig heart transplant didn’t succeed, if Griffith and his team could prevent the porcine virus, animal-to-human heart surgery would become possible at a mass level. It will be an outstanding achievement in the field of xenotransplantation.

