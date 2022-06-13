Patents Show A New Samsung Galaxy Slide Is In The Making

Samsung is still the reigning champion when it comes to foldable smartphones in the market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 are true engineering marvels benefiting from both; a superior design and a great software experience. However, it looks like the company might pivot towards ‘scrollable displays’ in the future.

According to an article by Patently Apple, Samsung has yet again filed a round of 10 new patents. The patents were published by World intellectual property organization and covered all aspects of a next-gen rollable, scrollable phone form factor.

Add this to the last round of 10 patents earlier this month, we have a total of 20 patents for Samsung’s scrollable design. Although, it looks like a straight indication that Samsung is planning the long-rumored ‘Galaxy slide’ but the tech seems to be far off.

Can we expect a ‘Samsung Galaxy Slide’ in the future?

Below is the latest list of Samsung patents that we’ve linked to so that curious tech nerds could check out some of the concepts and features the company might apply in an upcoming Galaxy Slide smartphone.

01: Samsung Electronic Device (WO2022119337)

Image Credit: Patently Apple

02: Electronic Device including Sliding Structure, Flexible Display & Antenna

Image Credit: Patently Apple

03: (Slide-out Display) Electronic Device including Speaker Module

Image Credit: Patently Apple

04: Rollable Electronic Device Comprising Flexible Display

Image Credit: Patently Apple

05: Electronic Device Comprising Flexible Display and Operating Method

06: Electronic Device Comprising Rollable Display

07: Slidable Electronic Device

08: Electronic Device Comprising Flexible Display (2nd Patent, same name)

09: Electronic Device including Flexible Display

10: Electronic Device Comprising Structure Compensating Gap

Lastly, Samsung publishing patents and them seeing the light of day are two completely different things. Since the sheer number of the patents is quite high we can keep some sort of expectation from the company. However, something like this does not seem to be a priority for Samsung.

Making a slideable smartphone can be a complete hit or miss with consumers. Samsung either needs a competitor to dip their foot in first and see the response of consumers or go all-in to make the Galaxy slide a reality.

However, Apple will be on the sidelines on this one as it is yet to reveal their first foldable smartphone, which is being rumored for quite a while. Nonetheless, it will be cool to see a slidable/rollable phone from Samsung. Do want Samsung to make the Galaxy slide? Comment below.