iPhone 14 Will Have The Biggest Front Camera Upgrade In Years

Apple’s camera hardware, along with excellent image processing, has yielded some of the best smartphone photos ever. However, many reports earlier this year said that Apple is working on big improvements for the iPhone 14’s front-facing camera.

Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed those speculations. Revealing additional information about the vendors Apple has chosen for the selfie camera components. The cameras will receive their most significant upgrade in years with iPhone 14.

Apple has chosen its suppliers for the new iPhone 14 front-facing camera, according to the analyst in a blog post and on Twitter. Some of them are already Apple partners, including Sony, which will continue to supply the new iPhone’s camera sensors.

iPhone 14 front camera upgrade

When it comes to the front-facing camera module, Apple will work with Cowell and, for the first time, LG Innotek of South Korea. A report from 9To5Mac said Apple’s cooperation with LG Innotek was first announced last month when Apple ruled out Chinese camera manufacturers due to quality concerns.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 will be Apple’s most significant front-facing smartphone camera update in years. The new front camera will have autofocus, which should result in a much better photo and video quality than the existing fixed focus camera.

A six-part lens, rather than the existing five-part lens, is one of the other changes. The front camera of the iPhone 14 is expected to sport a bigger f/1.9 aperture.

In comparison, the iPhone’s front camera hasn’t changed much since 2019. Apple launched a new 12-megapixel lens with an f/2.2 aperture in iPhone 11 when Apple introduced a new 12-megapixel lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

While the improved selfie camera should be available to all iPhone 14 models. Some other changes will be exclusive to the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models. According to previous rumors, this year’s Pro models would have; a new wide camera with a 48-megapixel sensor capable of capturing 8K video.

However, the entry-level iPhone 14 models are expected to retain the same hardware combination. That is the rear camera with 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lenses. Of course, this does not rule out the possibility of improvements to other aspects of these lenses.

Will the Pro models shine this year?

Keeping camera improvements aside, the iPhone 14 and 14 max will have the same chip as last year( A15). Apple is probably doing this to make their Pro line of phones stand out a little more and justify the higher price tag. But with no ProMotion display and no latest chipset inside of it, the iPhone 14 looking not so exciting.