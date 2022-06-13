These Are 50+ New Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is now officially the Netflix of gaming. The subscription service will add nearly 50 major games to its catalog by 2023. These games will also include titles like Valorant, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Arc 2, League of Legends, Persona 5 Royal, Scorn, etc.

The announcement came during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. The showcase included 90 minutes’ worth of news, trailers, and announcements from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, Activision Blizzard, Riot Games, and third-party studios.

New games coming to Xbox/PC

Here are all the games showcased during Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

Game Release Date Xbox Game Pass Starfield First-half of 2023 Yes Redfall First-half of 2023 Yes Valorant First-half of 2023 Yes League of Legends First-half of 2023 Yes League of Legends: Wild Rift First-half of 2023 Yes Legends of Runetera First-half of 2023 Yes Teamfight Tactics First-half of 2023 Yes Resident Evil 4 March 24, 2023. No Replaced First-half of 2023 Yes Dead Space Remake First-half of 2023 No Forza Motorsport Spring 2023 Yes Overwatch 2 (free to play) October 4, 2022 No A Plague Tale: Requiem 2022 Yes Minecraft Legends First-half of 2023 Yes Diablo IV First-half of 2023 No Persona 5 Royal October 21, 2022 Yes Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC July 19, 2022 No Scorn October 21, 2022 Yes Ark 2 First-half of 2023 Yes Grounded September 2022 Yes Naraka Bladepoint June 23, 2022 Yes Hollow Knight: Silksong First-half of 2023 Yes Persona 3 Portable First-half of 2023 Yes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Early 2023 Yes Persona 4 Golden First-half of 2023 Yes High On Life October 2022 Yes Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition November 2022 Yes Ara History Untold First-half of 2023 Yes The Elder Scrolls Online High Isle expansion June 21, 2022 No Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt DLC September 2022 Yes Lightyear Frontier Spring 2023 Yes Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn Early 2023 Yes The Last Case of Benedict Fox Spring 2023 Yes Gunfire Reborn October 2022 Yes As Dusk Falls July 19, 2022 Yes Sea of Thieves Season 7 July 21, 2022 Yes Ereban: Shadow Legacy First-half of 2023 Yes Pentiment November 2022 Yes Ravenlok First-half of 2023 Yes Cocoon First-half of 2023 Yes Valheim 2022 Yes Warhammer 40,000: Darktide September 13, 2022 Yes Atomic Heart Q4 2022 Yes Pentiment November 2022 Yes Party Animals 2022 Yes Slime Rancher 2 2022 Yes Sommerville 2022 Yes Hello Neighbor 2 December 6, 2022 Yes The Callisto Protocol December 2, 2022 No S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 First-half of 2023 Yes Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes First-half of 2023 Yes

Release schedule

Not all games that Xbox showcased were coming with the game pass. However, they will still be coming to PC and Xbox consoles. These games include major titles such as Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Space Remake, The Callisto Protocol, etc.

Half of these games will be released in 2022, and the other half will come out in 2023. According to Xbox, all games coming next year will be released in the first half of 2023. You can watch the trailer for all these games right here.