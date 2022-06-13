These Are 50+ New Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is now officially the Netflix of gaming. The subscription service will add nearly 50 major games to its catalog by 2023. These games will also include titles like Valorant, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Arc 2, League of Legends, Persona 5 Royal, Scorn, etc.
The announcement came during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. The showcase included 90 minutes’ worth of news, trailers, and announcements from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, Activision Blizzard, Riot Games, and third-party studios.
New games coming to Xbox/PC
Here are all the games showcased during Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.
|Game
|Release Date
|Xbox Game Pass
|Starfield
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Redfall
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Valorant
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|League of Legends
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|League of Legends: Wild Rift
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Legends of Runetera
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Teamfight Tactics
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Resident Evil 4
|March 24, 2023.
|No
|Replaced
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Dead Space Remake
|First-half of 2023
|No
|Forza Motorsport
|Spring 2023
|Yes
|Overwatch 2 (free to play)
|October 4, 2022
|No
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|2022
|Yes
|Minecraft Legends
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Diablo IV
|First-half of 2023
|No
|Persona 5 Royal
|October 21, 2022
|Yes
|Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC
|July 19, 2022
|No
|Scorn
|October 21, 2022
|Yes
|Ark 2
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Grounded
|September 2022
|Yes
|Naraka Bladepoint
|June 23, 2022
|Yes
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Persona 3 Portable
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|Early 2023
|Yes
|Persona 4 Golden
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|High On Life
|October 2022
|Yes
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition
|November 2022
|Yes
|Ara History Untold
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|The Elder Scrolls Online High Isle expansion
|June 21, 2022
|No
|Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt DLC
|September 2022
|Yes
|Lightyear Frontier
|Spring 2023
|Yes
|Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn
|Early 2023
|Yes
|The Last Case of Benedict Fox
|Spring 2023
|Yes
|Gunfire Reborn
|October 2022
|Yes
|As Dusk Falls
|July 19, 2022
|Yes
|Sea of Thieves Season 7
|July 21, 2022
|Yes
|Ereban: Shadow Legacy
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Pentiment
|November 2022
|Yes
|Ravenlok
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Cocoon
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Valheim
|2022
|Yes
|Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
|September 13, 2022
|Yes
|Atomic Heart
|Q4 2022
|Yes
|Party Animals
|2022
|Yes
|Slime Rancher 2
|2022
|Yes
|Sommerville
|2022
|Yes
|Hello Neighbor 2
|December 6, 2022
|Yes
|The Callisto Protocol
|December 2, 2022
|No
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|First-half of 2023
|Yes
Release schedule
Not all games that Xbox showcased were coming with the game pass. However, they will still be coming to PC and Xbox consoles. These games include major titles such as Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Space Remake, The Callisto Protocol, etc.
Half of these games will be released in 2022, and the other half will come out in 2023. According to Xbox, all games coming next year will be released in the first half of 2023. You can watch the trailer for all these games right here.
