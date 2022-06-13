Facebook Twitter Instagram
These Are 50+ New Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Over 60 games coming to PC and Console.

Xbox Game Pass is now officially the Netflix of gaming. The subscription service will add nearly 50 major games to its catalog by 2023. These games will also include titles like Valorant, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Arc 2, League of Legends, Persona 5 Royal, Scorn, etc.

The announcement came during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. The showcase included 90 minutes’ worth of news, trailers, and announcements from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, Activision Blizzard, Riot Games, and third-party studios.

You can also check out the best games on Xbox Game Pass right here.

New games coming to Xbox/PC

Here are all the games showcased during Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

GameRelease DateXbox Game Pass
StarfieldFirst-half of 2023Yes
RedfallFirst-half of 2023Yes
ValorantFirst-half of 2023Yes
League of LegendsFirst-half of 2023Yes
League of Legends: Wild RiftFirst-half of 2023Yes
Legends of RuneteraFirst-half of 2023Yes
Teamfight TacticsFirst-half of 2023Yes
Resident Evil 4March 24, 2023.No
ReplacedFirst-half of 2023Yes
Dead Space RemakeFirst-half of 2023No
Forza MotorsportSpring 2023Yes
Overwatch 2 (free to play)October 4, 2022No
A Plague Tale: Requiem2022Yes
Minecraft LegendsFirst-half of 2023Yes
Diablo IVFirst-half of 2023No
Persona 5 RoyalOctober 21, 2022Yes
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLCJuly 19, 2022No
ScornOctober 21, 2022Yes
Ark 2First-half of 2023Yes
GroundedSeptember 2022Yes
Naraka BladepointJune 23, 2022Yes
Hollow Knight: SilksongFirst-half of 2023Yes
Persona 3 PortableFirst-half of 2023Yes
Wo Long: Fallen DynastyEarly 2023Yes
Persona 4 GoldenFirst-half of 2023Yes
High On LifeOctober 2022Yes
Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary EditionNovember 2022Yes
Ara History UntoldFirst-half of 2023Yes
The Elder Scrolls Online High Isle expansionJune 21, 2022No
Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt DLCSeptember 2022Yes
Lightyear FrontierSpring 2023Yes
Flintlock: The Siege Of DawnEarly 2023Yes
The Last Case of Benedict FoxSpring 2023Yes
Gunfire RebornOctober 2022Yes
As Dusk FallsJuly 19, 2022Yes
Sea of Thieves Season 7July 21, 2022Yes
Ereban: Shadow LegacyFirst-half of 2023Yes
PentimentNovember 2022Yes
RavenlokFirst-half of 2023Yes
CocoonFirst-half of 2023Yes
Valheim2022Yes
Warhammer 40,000: DarktideSeptember 13, 2022Yes
Atomic HeartQ4 2022Yes
Party Animals2022Yes
Slime Rancher 22022Yes
Sommerville2022Yes
Hello Neighbor 2December 6, 2022Yes
The Callisto ProtocolDecember 2, 2022No
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2First-half of 2023Yes
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred HeroesFirst-half of 2023Yes

Release schedule

Not all games that Xbox showcased were coming with the game pass. However, they will still be coming to PC and Xbox consoles. These games include major titles such as Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Space Remake, The Callisto Protocol, etc.

Half of these games will be released in 2022, and the other half will come out in 2023. According to Xbox, all games coming next year will be released in the first half of 2023. You can watch the trailer for all these games right here.

