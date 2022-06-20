WhatsApp Will Soon Let You React To Messages With Any Emoji

WhatsApp recently introduced the feature where users can react to a message with emojis. Though the feature is not new as it was earlier there on Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram.

WhatsApp is now planning to take this feature one step ahead, by increasing the number of emojis users can use to react.

React to messages with any emoji

A post by WABetaInfo states that the users can now use any emoji beside the standard ones to react to messages. The new feature will have an integration of a plus icon along with the default emoji thread.

Users can click on the plus icon and access all the system emojis. This new feature is in its early stage and is being tested in the iOS beta version.

Android users can also expect the beta version of this new feature soon. The standard emoji thread could even be replaced by a recently used emoji in this new feature of WhatsApp. There were also some updates introduced last month which were liked by the users.

Image Credit: wabetainfo

The file-sharing size has now been increased to 2GB which was earlier used to be 100MB. Also, users can now add up to 512 members in a group chat. As the new feature is in the early stage of development, it could take around a month or so to roll out this feature officially for the users. What we can expect is that this feature will be introduced to more and more beta users.

Find your dream job

WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of the new feature and how it will look. We can expect some more updates from WhatsApp in the coming weeks. As for this new feature, much of the functionality is not clear as of now and we need to wait till the official update.

The standard emoji list contains 6 emojis: Thumbs up, heart, wow, laughing, sad, and hand-folded emojis. Where. There could be a possibility that users can replace this list or create a customized list of their own in this new feature.