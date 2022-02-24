When Is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 Coming Out? What To Expect?

With the last chapter of the popular ongoing manga Jujutsu Kaisen out, fans are eager to get their hands on Chapter 176 of the manga. If you’re one of those fans, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll share the details regarding Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176, its release schedule, and what is coming in the chapter.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

In the last chapter, we saw the epic battle between Yuta and Kurourushi, which Gege Akutami left on a cliffhanger. Still in the Sendai Colony arc, the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen gave fans a closer look at how powerful Yuta is; more importantly, his battle tactics. Meanwhile, before moving forward to the release schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176, let’s take a look at the last chapter’s recap.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175: Recap

Chapter 175 of Jujutsu Kaisen featured Yuta and Kurourushi’s fight. The fight didn’t last long; however, it was a dreadful experience for Yuta. While Okkotsu sent Rika to protect the people over at the stadium, he took on Kurourishi and the spirit’s Festering Life blade all by himself.

In the middle of the fight, Yuta was hit with the Festering Life blade. The blade hit Yuta’s shoulder, making his arm useless for a brief moment. While all this happened, Yuta had already realized that Kurourishi is a cursed spirit, and he could use the reverse curse technique to defeat him, just as Yuta did with Yuji.

On the other hand, Yuta was aware of Uro and Ishigori watching and observing his fight with Kurourishi. Moreover, as it happens, Yuta doesn’t want Rita’s presence to be revealed to both Uro and Ishigori. Meanwhile, Yuta decides to end the fight with his curse energy and sword.

Now coming back to when Kurourishi wounded Yuta’s shoulder. Upon getting hit by the Festering life blade, Yuta was almost devoured by the cursed spirit. Even Uro and Ishigori believed it to be the end of their fight. However, Yuta turned the tables when he bit Kurourishi’s face and filled the cursed spirit with positive energy. In turn, he kills the roach and ends the fight. But not before revealing his reverse cursed technique, which he didn’t want to reveal in the first place.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 release schedule

As for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176’s release date, which is listed on Viz, the next chapter will be released on Sunday, February 27th, 2022. As usual, fans can read chapter 176 on Manga Plus and Viz when released online.

Meanwhile, release timings for different regions around the world will differ. Below are the different time zones and the respective release times for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176.

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM PDT (February 27 th )

7:00 AM PDT (February 27 ) Central Time: 9:00 AM CST (February 27 th )

9:00 AM CST (February 27 ) Eastern Time: 10:00 AM EST (February 27 th )

10:00 AM EST (February 27 ) British Time: 3:00 PM BST (February 27 th )

3:00 PM BST (February 27 ) European Time: 4:00 PM CET (February 27 th )

4:00 PM CET (February 27 ) Indian Time: 8:30 PM IST (February 27 th )

8:30 PM IST (February 27 ) Japan Time: 12:00 AM JST (February 28 st )

12:00 AM JST (February 28 ) Australian Time: 12:30 AM AEST (February 28st)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176: What to expect?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 Preview:



A distorted state of war! okkotsu, continuous the battle.



Release Date: Monday, February 28. pic.twitter.com/3jjgindh0V — Ducky (@IDuckyx) February 20, 2022

By now, we know how powerful the young sorcerer Yuta Okkutsu is, having already defeated seven sorcerers along with Kurourishi. Meanwhile, Yuta currently stands with 40 points after eliminating Kurourishi. However, that doesn’t mean he’s won.

In chapter 176 of Jujutsu Kaisen, we might see Ishigori as Okkutsu’s final opponent. While defeating the previous ones seemed rather easy for Yuta. Since he’s considered the second most powerful Jujutsu sorcerer after Gojo, at the same time, defeating or even fighting against Ishigori won’t be easy for Yuta. Lastly, it would be interesting to see if their fight would end in a single chapter or go on for the next one.