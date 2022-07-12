8 Best Meeting Schedulers To Manage Meetings In 2022

Scheduling meetings manually can be a pain, especially when you have a busy schedule. However, some tools can help you manage your meetings with ease. In this article, let’s look at some of the best meeting schedulers to manage meetings in 2022.

But what makes a meeting scheduler great? The ability to schedule meetings in a jiffy (Of ofcourse), support for multiple platforms like Office 365, Google Calendar, etc., seamless sync, and other features. Most apps included in this list are great meeting schedulers; hence, it just boils down to personal preference and little feature differences.

Best Meeting Schedulers 2022

Here are some of the most popular and best meeting schedulers for 2022.

Over the past few years, Google Calendar has become one of the gold standards for scheduling quick and easy meetings. You probably have it installed if you’re reading this on an Android device.

Scheduling meetings via Google Calendar is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is add recipients, and Calendar will show you their meeting schedule and find a time to schedule your meeting. That’s not it. Google’s premium “Workspaces” membership allows you to book advanced appointments. Overall, Google Calendar is one of the best meeting schedulers on this list.

The second most popular tool on our list is Calendar. The creators of the tool claim that it’s trusted by over 80,000 businesses, including Oracle and SpaceX.

Calendar can connect to other popular calendar apps like Google Calendar, Schedule meetings by creating time slots to start scheduling, and it’s also collaborative. Overall, it is one of the best platforms if you’re looking for a great meeting scheduling app.

If you attend meetings all day, Calendly is one of the best tools. It allows you to see others’ schedules while allowing the other party to do the same so that the meeting time can be easily decided.

The app can automatically sync your schedule with other Calendar/office apps like Office 365, Google Calendar, etc. Coming to the pricing, to know more about the platform’s pricing, visit their official website.

“You can book me” is a feature-rich tool to schedule your meetings depending on your availability, customizable notifications like confirmations and reminders, calendar events, automated follow-up emails, and Integrations like Google, Microsoft calendar, Zoom, Google Meet, and MS Teams.

The plan gets you all the basic features, a personalized booking page, and one linked Calendar from Google or Microsoft. The paid plan costs $10/calendar/month and unlocks other features, custom notifications, and more.

Whether you want to do recruitment, board, sales, education, or freelancer meetings, Doodle has covered you. The platform supports scheduling meetings for up to 10,000 people. Due to its features should mostly appeal to larger organizations, but there’s also room for individuals and small teams.

And like any other meeting scheduling apps on this list, the platform integrates with most major meeting scheduling platforms for a seamless and effortless setup experience. To learn more about the pricing and the features of Doodle, visit its official website.

CalendarHero

CalendarHero is yet another amazing tool for scheduling meetings and calls. It connects with almost every major meeting platform like Zoom, Teams, Google Met, Webex, etc., and gives attendees insights and meeting briefings.

It also supports Google Drive and Slack integrations, making it easier for you to be notified and quickly hop on to calls. You can try it out using the 14-day free trial (no credit card required). Overall, it’s one of the best meeting scheduling tools on this list.

Arrangr

What makes Arrangr different from other meeting schedulers is its “Intelligent Spot-Finder” feature. If you’re meeting someone in person, you can search for restaurants, bars, cafes, and hotels near your meeting spot.

You can also send a few dates and times for the recipient to choose to keep it more flexible. And like any meeting schedulers, Arrangr also supports app integrations.

Sprintful is a straightforward and easy-to-use tool like any other tool on this list. It comes with the same app integrations as other tools and gives you and the other party the flexibility to schedule meetings based on your schedule.

However, one feature that most of its competitors lack is “Payment collection.” You can accept payments via Stripe if you want to be paid for your time and the meeting. Overall, it’s one of the best meeting schedulers on this list.

Editor’s Choice: Best Meeting Schedulers

If you’re an individual who wants to schedule their meetings, Google Calendar should be sufficient. However, for small or big teams, if you or your employees juggle multiple meetings a day, Calendar, Calendly, and You Can Book Me are all great options. They’re all feature-rich and are pretty cost-effective.

So, these were some of the best meeting scheduler apps/platforms you can try. If you’ve used any other similar platforms that you think deserve to be on this list, let us know in the comments section below.