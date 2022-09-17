One Piece Episode 1033 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The raid of Onigashima is on in full force as every member of the pirate-mink-samurai alliance is locked in battle in the upcoming One Piece Episode 1033. In the last episode, we saw the beginning of even more intense fights in the upcoming episodes. The scabbards have rolled out to finish off Kanjuro, and Cat Viper, on the other side, is gearing up to take on Perospero.

But the ones to watch out for next episode are Nami and Luffy. Our navigator finally lost her cool when Ulti hit Otama leading to Nami declaring war on this Tobi Roppo member. And then we have our Straw Hat Captain fighting toe to toe with Kaido as their jaw-dropping battle rages on.

The upcoming episode is not something any One Piece fan should miss. So, to make sure you don’t, we have this streaming guide for you that will tell you all you need to know on how to watch the new episode. And since we’re talking about the latest episode, make sure you’re all caught up by checking out our guide on One Piece Episode 1033 as well. With that out of the way, let’s start with when you can watch the new one.

Image Credit: Toei

The new episode will be releasing in Japan on September 18, 2022, and the release time is going to be 10:00 AM JST. But due to the regional time differences, some of the fans not from Japan will get it on September 17, 2022, instead. Release times for those regions are 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.

And most One Piece fans probably already know this. But just to remind you, One Piece is available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. You can watch new episodes of this anime on it along with other hit anime as well.

Can I watch One Piece episode 1033 for free online?

Now to stream the new episode for free, first check which streaming service you are using to watch it. If you’re on Crunchyroll, there is, unfortunately, no way for you to watch the new episode on it for free. But Funimation, on the other hand, does provide a free trial to its new users. So, you can just opt for that and watch the new episode with it.

And now you know all you need to know about the new episode. How do you think Nami will fair against the powerful Ulti? Do you think maybe Zeus will now come back to Nami? And will Luffy finally take down Kaido with his advanced conqueror Haki? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.