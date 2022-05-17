Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU Will Launch In Mid-July

Finding budget-friendly gaming GPUs can be a tough feat as not many options are available in the market. If you could wait a little more, the Nvidia RTX 4090 might arrive in mid-July.

A reliable leaker from kopite7kimi came up with a tweet making predictions for RTX 4090. He correctly predicted the specifications of GPUs like the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090, among other things.

What’s new with RTX 4090?

image credit: Notebookcheck.net

According to a report by The Verge, the latest predictions suggest that it will require up to 450W of power all by itself, just like the $1,999 RTX 3090 Ti that Nvidia put on sale in March. It will offer quite a few more cores than the last-gen chip: 16,128 paired with 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps.

Mid July. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 16, 2022

And while that’s only around 50 percent more cores than the RTX 3090, it’s on Nvidia’s new Ada Lovelace architecture. It reportedly crams in a bunch of other hardware as well, enough that it’s expected to have double the raw performance in this hardware generation.

OK, I did some corrections. Is it really that simple? pic.twitter.com/j7QUIY98lG — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 13, 2022

If you are interested in the math behind it, you can check out Wccftech’s breakdown. Kimi’s suggesting fewer cores and lower power (450W versus 600W) for the RTX 4090 today than previously. He made his predictions a while back, but the community is waiting for them to start to firm up.

Are you looking forward to this brand new gaming GPU from Nvidia? Tell us down in the comments.